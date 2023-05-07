Power lasts longer than an iPad? Google Pixel’s built-in power and video playback battery life specifications are exposed again

The new Google Pixel Tablet will be unveiled on 5/11. (Picture/Flip Google)

Google’s first new-generation Pixel Tablet Android tablet equipped with the self-developed chip Tensor G2 will be officially unveiled at the I/O 2023 conference held next Thursday, 5/11.

Different from the Pixel Slate series tablets that were launched many years ago with business-oriented appeals, related rumors revealed that the new Pixel Tablet in 2023, running the Android operating system, will have an exclusive charging dock accessory, which can also be used as an expansion port for charging. , it is precisely to allow the Pixel Tablet to play a role similar to the Nest Hub voice-activated smart screen speaker, with home audio-visual entertainment as the main feature.

Foreign media 9to5Google reported that the new Pixel Tablet, which has previously passed the review and certification of the US Federal Commission, has a 10.95-inch LCD screen with a resolution of 2560×1600, camera lenses on the front and back of the fuselage, and has three sets of microphones and Four speakers, support Bluetooth 5.2 transmission and UWB ultra-wideband technology.



According to the information on the new tablet product webpage that was accidentally discovered on the Japanese Amazon website, the content shows that the model name of the Pixel Tablet sold in Japan is “GA04750-JP”, and it is expected to be released on June 20. It is listed in Japan, and the specification information also reveals that the Pixel Tablet will have a built-in 8GB memory and 128GB storage capacity, and a battery capacity of 27Wh, which can provide streaming videos with up to 12 hours of battery life. The color of the body provides the choice of pink back cover with white screen frame, and light green with black screen frame.In addition, the storage capacity will also have the option of 256GB version

As for the suggested selling price of the Pixel Tablet, it is mentioned that the 128GB capacity version is 79,800 yen (about NT$18,000). It is unclear whether the listing price includes exclusive charging base accessories. The listing page has now been removed.

For reference, take the 11-inch Apple iPad Air as an example. The built-in battery capacity is 28.6 Wh, and it can play streaming videos wirelessly for up to 10 hours. The 64GB WiFi version is priced at 19,900 yuan; the 256GB WiFi version is priced at 24,900 yuan.

In addition, taking the 10.9-inch Apple 10th-generation iPad as an example, the built-in battery capacity is 28.6 Wh, and it can play streaming videos wirelessly for up to 10 hours. The 64GB WiFi version is priced at 14,900 yuan; the 256GB WiFi version is priced at 19,900 yuan.

It is expected that although the power specification of Google Pixel Tablet is slightly smaller than that of Apple iPad, the overall battery life performance seems to be better than iPad Air and the tenth generation iPad. It will be the new tablet product. One of the main highlights. The actual price and specification information will be subject to the actual information released by Google next Thursday.

