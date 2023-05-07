Oakley Factory Team Brand New Chop Saw Mule First Exposure

Brain Dead teamed up with the sports fashion brand Oakley to restart the “Oakley Factory Team” innovation laboratory and launched a new shoe model, launching a new Mule Mule shoe style for the acclaimed Chop Saw.

Also based on the Chop Saw that came out in 2000, Oakley Factory Team’s unique innovative perspective and modern design vocabulary are added to interpret the new product. This time, the Chop Saw Mule is transformed from the Muller shoe style that is often seen in recent years. It is enough to have no shoelaces. The design allows the wearer to bring a more convenient way of wearing.

This time, two colors of “Jacquard” and “Ostrich” were launched in one fell swoop, which were presented in the combination of “Maroon/Espresso” and “Black”. The former is specially made of woven fabrics, and the tongue is made of elastic synthetic fabrics. The bright black fabric shows a contrast, and finally it is equipped with a wavy thick outsole that conforms to ergonomics, successfully creating an avant-garde atmosphere blessed by experimental technology.

Information on the sale of this shoe has not yet been made public. Interested readers please pay attention to future follow-up reports.