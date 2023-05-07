on an ideal afternoon, color and acrobatics took over the sky

An afternoon full of adrenaline, emotion was experienced at the beginning of the 24th Edition of “Allen Vuela”, the traditional Air Festival that takes place in the city’s Aeroclub and summons spectators at a regional, national and international level.

After 11 in the morning, you could already glimpse it in the sky and hear the engine of the planes that began with the first “baptism flights”.

On the side of the track on the fence, visitors from all over the Alto Valle and neighboring provinces they took a place to be able to go up and enjoy the magnificent first experience in heaven.

In the distance a plane could be seen landing to accommodate itself, lower the passengers and start a new ride. A woman with brown glasses and blond hair descended smiling for all she could see for ten minutes from the height at which a bird flies. “I came exclusively for my baptism flight. It is a feeling that is not forgotten and I wanted to do this for a while. What I liked the most was seeing how the entire landscape looks from above”concluded Paola, a native of Centenario.

On the other hand, a couple celebrated with their little one the astonishment of seeing for the first time the flight of an airplane in the sky. “We come from Fernández Oro to spend the day with the family and because my son really likes airplanes”, said the boy’s mother.

Sunny and clear afternoon on the north wall of Allen provided much of the color for the event to run successfully.

The aerobatics show drew applause from the spectators who attended the festival in Allen. Photo Andrés Maripe.

Families had their eyes on the track so as not to lose any detail of the beginning of the show that finally began after noon.

Of the five acrobatic pilots, Javier García from Mendoza was the first to draw on the sky with acrobatics that surprised everyone present. Once the engine instruments have been checked, it glided in full view of all until it took flight and with a white smoke mark, began its function.

During the first day, a total of ten planes were in flight to carry out the acrobatics and twelve were available for the baptism flights.

Besides, The busiest place was the gastronomic park with a wide variety of food, drinks, ice cream for spectators of all ages.

The pilots delighted the public with their incredible aerobatics in Allen. Photo Andrés Maripe.

“Many aeronautical friends from neighboring countries came to this edition, the public is responding and this promises to be an exceptional festival”, recounted Julio Ateca, president of the Allen Aeroclub and added that the best show in Argentina, during today’s session will also feature the presentation of thoroughbred planes, a hot air balloon exhibition, a skydiving show, baptism flights and more surprises.



