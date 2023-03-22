Hespress from Rabat

The Palace of Sports of the Prince Moulay Abdallah Sports Complex Hall in Rabat hosted, during the period from 16 to 18 March, the finals of the “National Championship for Seniors and Seniors in Taekwondo”, for those who obtained the qualification card in the elimination tournaments organized by the regional nerve, with the participation of more From 207 associations, more than 750 participants and participation.

A communication reached by Hespress explained that “the national championship finals witnessed the participation of the national team members, which raised the general technical level; While many of the champions and champions affiliated with various associations from all regions of the Kingdom showed a high competitive spirit that is bound by the honor of carrying the national shirt.

The communication added that the results of the general ranking of the associations resulted in the crowning of Suqur al-Mutawassat from Tangiers in the first place, Amal Seoul from Nador in the second place, and Al-Nasr from Khemisset in the third place in the male category.

In the female category, the Association of Nour from Benslimane ranked first, followed by Al-Wefaq from Al-Faqih Bensalah, which ranked second, while Nogoum Al-Sa’a Fez ranked third.

The same source indicated that the medals were distributed to the male and female winners by the president of the university and members of the Taekwondo Directorate Office, in the presence of well-known personalities in the sports arena.