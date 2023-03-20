Home News Return Plan: this is how the main entrances to Bogotá are
News

Return Plan: this is how the main entrances to Bogotá are

by admin
Return Plan: this is how the main entrances to Bogotá are

The Return Plan began this morning in Bogotá as normal, at this time there is an average vehicular flow at the main entrances to the city.

It is important to mention that for this holiday Monday the Pico y Placa Regional applies, so among the 12:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. Only license plate cars that end in even numbers can enter the capital (0, 2, 4, 6 y 8)while of 4:00 p. m. a 8:00 p. m.the entrance will be only for cars whose license plate ends in an odd number (1, 3, 5, 7 y 9).

On Calle 13 it does not present any novelty that affects traffic, there are optimal conditions for mobility in both directions.

For its part, Autopista Sur presents low traffic flow.

As for the North Highway corridor, mobility flows normally and registers medium vehicular flow.

The entrance and exit corridors of the city that register a high vehicular flow are:

See also  Palliative care in Feltre, primary Roberta Perin in Treviso

Entering

More than 314,000 vehicles have entered Bogotá with a cut-off at 9:00 am, an average speed of 32 km/h and a low vehicular flow are recorded in the 9 corridors that enter the capital.

Peak and Regional Plate

Next, the entrance corridors where the peak and regional plate measure applies on the last day of bank holidays:

  1. North Freeway: from the Andes toll to the North portal, north-south direction.
  2. South highway: from the municipal limit of Soacha to Boyacá avenue, south-north direction.
  3. Centennial Avenue (13th Street): from the Bogotá river to the Ciudad de Cali avenue (carrera 86 avenue), west-east direction.
  4. 80th Street Avenue: from the Guadua bridge to portal 80, west-east direction.
  5. Carrera Seventh Avenue: from 245th street to 183rd street, north-south direction.
  6. Boyacá Avenue via the Llano: from the Argelino Durán Quintero tunnel to the old road to the Llano, south-north direction.
  7. Via Suba Cota: from the Bogotá river to 170th street avenue, north-south direction.
  8. Via the Calera: from the Patios toll to Carrera 7 avenue, east-west direction.
  9. Via Choachí: from the road to Monserrate to the ring road, east-west direction.

You may also like

3/21 China Scan participates in China A-share market

The attacks of María Fernanda Cabal against feminists

Insights into the ritual past of an ancient...

The French government survives a vote of no...

They offer a million-dollar reward for those responsible...

Essener does not want to leave the burning...

Developments in the political process in Sudan… A...

Nestlé and UNESCO will support young people from...

Special Olympics athletes in Schladming: “Come on today”

Presidential Office “Invitation of G7 leaders, affirmative measures...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy