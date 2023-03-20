The Return Plan began this morning in Bogotá as normal, at this time there is an average vehicular flow at the main entrances to the city.
It is important to mention that for this holiday Monday the Pico y Placa Regional applies, so among the 12:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. Only license plate cars that end in even numbers can enter the capital (0, 2, 4, 6 y 8)while of 4:00 p. m. a 8:00 p. m.the entrance will be only for cars whose license plate ends in an odd number (1, 3, 5, 7 y 9).
On Calle 13 it does not present any novelty that affects traffic, there are optimal conditions for mobility in both directions.
#At this time (11:30 am) we registered a low vehicular flow in both directions of the corridor of cll 13.
🚗 We recommend drivers to drive with caution and respect traffic regulations to arrive safely at their destination.#PlanRetorno pic.twitter.com/ukHU1G7gJy
— Bogotá Mobility (@SectorMovilidad) March 20, 2023
For its part, Autopista Sur presents low traffic flow.
[11:11 a.m.] #GerenciaEnVía present in the Autosur corridor and #At this time Mobility flows in both directions.
🔵 Plan your route in advance in this return plan and check the best route in @Waze_Bog pic.twitter.com/dG1MBDgDAE
— Bogota Transit (@BogotaTransito) March 20, 2023
As for the North Highway corridor, mobility flows normally and registers medium vehicular flow.
It advances normally #PlanRetorno! At this time (11:20 am) we registered an average vehicular flow in both directions of the North Highway.
We remind you that from 12 noon the #PicoyPlacaRegional in the 9 entrance corridors, it complies with the measure. pic.twitter.com/v3i0F6PyPk
— Bogotá Mobility (@SectorMovilidad) March 20, 2023
The entrance and exit corridors of the city that register a high vehicular flow are:
Entering
More than 314,000 vehicles have entered Bogotá with a cut-off at 9:00 am, an average speed of 32 km/h and a low vehicular flow are recorded in the 9 corridors that enter the capital.
Peak and Regional Plate
Next, the entrance corridors where the peak and regional plate measure applies on the last day of bank holidays:
- North Freeway: from the Andes toll to the North portal, north-south direction.
- South highway: from the municipal limit of Soacha to Boyacá avenue, south-north direction.
- Centennial Avenue (13th Street): from the Bogotá river to the Ciudad de Cali avenue (carrera 86 avenue), west-east direction.
- 80th Street Avenue: from the Guadua bridge to portal 80, west-east direction.
- Carrera Seventh Avenue: from 245th street to 183rd street, north-south direction.
- Boyacá Avenue via the Llano: from the Argelino Durán Quintero tunnel to the old road to the Llano, south-north direction.
- Via Suba Cota: from the Bogotá river to 170th street avenue, north-south direction.
- Via the Calera: from the Patios toll to Carrera 7 avenue, east-west direction.
- Via Choachí: from the road to Monserrate to the ring road, east-west direction.