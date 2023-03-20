The Return Plan began this morning in Bogotá as normal, at this time there is an average vehicular flow at the main entrances to the city.

It is important to mention that for this holiday Monday the Pico y Placa Regional applies, so among the 12:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. Only license plate cars that end in even numbers can enter the capital (0, 2, 4, 6 y 8)while of 4:00 p. m. a 8:00 p. m.the entrance will be only for cars whose license plate ends in an odd number (1, 3, 5, 7 y 9).

On Calle 13 it does not present any novelty that affects traffic, there are optimal conditions for mobility in both directions.

#At this time (11:30 am) we registered a low vehicular flow in both directions of the corridor of cll 13. 🚗 We recommend drivers to drive with caution and respect traffic regulations to arrive safely at their destination.#PlanRetorno pic.twitter.com/ukHU1G7gJy — Bogotá Mobility (@SectorMovilidad) March 20, 2023

For its part, Autopista Sur presents low traffic flow.

[11:11 a.m.] #GerenciaEnVía present in the Autosur corridor and #At this time Mobility flows in both directions. 🔵 Plan your route in advance in this return plan and check the best route in @Waze_Bog pic.twitter.com/dG1MBDgDAE — Bogota Transit (@BogotaTransito) March 20, 2023

As for the North Highway corridor, mobility flows normally and registers medium vehicular flow.

It advances normally #PlanRetorno! At this time (11:20 am) we registered an average vehicular flow in both directions of the North Highway. We remind you that from 12 noon the #PicoyPlacaRegional in the 9 entrance corridors, it complies with the measure. pic.twitter.com/v3i0F6PyPk — Bogotá Mobility (@SectorMovilidad) March 20, 2023

The entrance and exit corridors of the city that register a high vehicular flow are:

Entering

More than 314,000 vehicles have entered Bogotá with a cut-off at 9:00 am, an average speed of 32 km/h and a low vehicular flow are recorded in the 9 corridors that enter the capital.

Peak and Regional Plate

Next, the entrance corridors where the peak and regional plate measure applies on the last day of bank holidays: