Reuters: Aerial bombardment of a Sudanese Rapid Support camp in Omdurman

Witnesses told Reuters late on Saturday that the Sudanese army launched air strikes on a camp of the Rapid Support Forces in the Salha area, south of Omdurman.

This comes at a time when the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy of the European Union, Josep Borrell, called on the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces to stop fighting between them and resolve existing differences through dialogue.
Borrell said, in a statement: “The European Union strongly condemns the acts of violence between the armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces in Sudan, and urges all parties to immediately end hostilities and resolve differences through dialogue.”
In its statement, the union warned of the consequences of violence in Sudan and undermining efforts to form a civilian government in the future, stressing the mobilization of its efforts with regional and international partners to reach a political agreement to establish peace and stability in Sudan.

Borrell said, via Twitter: “I spoke with the foreign ministers of Egypt and the United Arab Emirates about the situation in Sudan and we agreed on the urgent need to stop the fighting.”

“Hostilities must stop and a civilian-led transition must return to the agenda,” he added.

