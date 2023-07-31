Home » Revealed the plan of the railway line from Israel to Saudi Arabia
News

Revealed the plan of the railway line from Israel to Saudi Arabia

by admin
Revealed the plan of the railway line from Israel to Saudi Arabia

Web Desk: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has revealed plans to build a rail network from Israel to Saudi Arabia. The ambitious $27 billion expansion project aims to connect remote areas to Tel Aviv and extend its reach to Saudi Arabia.
Netanyahu’s announcement follows recent visits by US officials to Saudi Arabia, signaling possible steps toward formal relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia.
With the current political instability in Israel disrupting the economy, the project aims to reduce travel times to key business and government areas by two hours. Netanyahu added that in the future it may be possible to transfer goods by rail from Eilat to the Mediterranean Sea and possibly extend the train service to Saudi Arabia and the Arabian Peninsula.
Israel’s Finance Minister Bezalel Smutrich has expressed hope that this high-speed rail project extending from north to south can be operational by the next decade.

See also  Strong rise in the dollar in Colombia: it closed at 4,966 pesos

You may also like

Army Major is accused of abusing a soldier

TAGBLATT summer series “Clothing Stories”: The smell of...

This is how Jennifer Lopez looks on her...

Dollar dropped from $3,900 and reached levels of...

U3O8 wanted!: Uranium values ​​before the big bang!

Dorsay store said goodbye to the city of...

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Accuses Haitian Elites...

RPF constable shot four people including ASI in...

UK announces 100 oil and gas exploration licenses

Perk Labs Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results Seite...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy