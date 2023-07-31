Revealed the plan of the railway line from Israel to Saudi Arabia

Web Desk: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has revealed plans to build a rail network from Israel to Saudi Arabia. The ambitious $27 billion expansion project aims to connect remote areas to Tel Aviv and extend its reach to Saudi Arabia.

Netanyahu’s announcement follows recent visits by US officials to Saudi Arabia, signaling possible steps toward formal relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

With the current political instability in Israel disrupting the economy, the project aims to reduce travel times to key business and government areas by two hours. Netanyahu added that in the future it may be possible to transfer goods by rail from Eilat to the Mediterranean Sea and possibly extend the train service to Saudi Arabia and the Arabian Peninsula.

Israel’s Finance Minister Bezalel Smutrich has expressed hope that this high-speed rail project extending from north to south can be operational by the next decade.

