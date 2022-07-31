PORDENONE. They broke up but he, for revenge, had poured the photos of the ex-girlfriend on social media while consuming sexual intercourse.

The postal police of Trieste and Pordenone and the Carabinieri of Azzano Decimo have identified and denounced the author of a “revenge porn” committed against a young woman in her twenties. It is – specifies the State Police in a note – “of a hateful crime committed for revenge, recrimination or simple insult to the detriment of someone, often the ex-partner, by disseminating videos or photos with sexual content made consensually in intimacy and which, by their nature, should have remained private ”.

In the case in question, the girl had presented herself at that Carabinieri station representing that her boyfriend had received images referring to a few months ago – before the beginning of the current relationship – where she was portrayed while consuming sexual relations.

To send the images, which were taken without the young woman’s consent, an Instagram account was used, unknown to both the victim and her boyfriend, created for the sole purpose of committing the criminal conduct.

The Public Prosecutor, Dr. Carmelo Barbaro of the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Pordenone, after having acquired the crime report and the first investigations carried out by the Carabinieri, ordered the execution of a personal, local and IT search against the alleged perpetrator of the crime.

The activity, promptly carried out by the experts of the Trieste and Pordenone Postal Police, resulted in the seizure of the suspect’s mobile device where, following further and accurate analyzes, the incriminating photos were found as well as the Instagram account used for the sending them.

The council of police and carabinieri, in such cases, is always the one to react as these behaviors cannot and must not be tolerated. Victims have the right to see the sense of justice prevail over their shame and must overcome the discomfort of having to report, always remembering that anonymity on the internet does not exist. In fact, action must be faster and more incisive than ever to immediately remove the images from the network.