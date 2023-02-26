Scripting di Python per Rhino/Grasshopper
workshop online
Organizer: McNeel Europe (Barcelona)
1-3 February 2023, from 10.00 to 17.00 CET
Python is a modern programming language with a simple and clear syntax (rules for writing code), very accessible to Python and programming beginners. Python is also powered by a very active user and developer community, which is why it is currently one of the most popular programming languages. Python finds application in various fields: 3D modeling, web programming, computational science, engineering, artificial intelligence, etc.
Thanks to official Python support for Rhino and Grasshopper, you can access the powerful 3D modeling environment, including all the basic features of the advanced NURBS engine. This opens up numerous stimulating possibilities, both simple and sophisticated, such as:
- Compile simple scripts and tools that automate repetitive modeling tasks, improving efficiency.
- Develop and customize tools and workflows specific to the needs of various teams.
- Programming advanced design algorithms, unthinkable with obsolete tools.
- Using Python as creative design tools.
- Integrate the Rhino and Grasshopper interface into other software or programming libraries.
- Writing programs that take advantage of Grasshopper’s timer, allowing for the creation of challenging “dynamic” applications such as (interactive) simulation or animation.
- Recursion and application (e.g. fractal geometry).
- Other object-oriented programming operations, useful for writing large programs.
- Insights into the geometry portion of RhinoCommon.
- Reading and writing text files.
- Interaction with the Rhino modeling environment (layers, objects, lights, etc.).
- Other topics requested by the participants (according to the available time).
Course requirements: basic knowledge of Rhino, Grasshopper and Python (level 1), including:
- Basic knowledge of Python programming languages
- Basics of object-oriented programming in Python (for example, defining and using a class).
- Basics of RhinoCommon libraries (working with 3D points, 3D vectors, surfaces, B-reps, etc.).
Maximum number of participants: 25. If the minimum number of participants is not reached, the course will be canceled 15 days in advance.
Lingua: English