Scripting di Python per Rhino/Grasshopper

workshop online

Organizer: McNeel Europe (Barcelona)

1-3 February 2023, from 10.00 to 17.00 CET

Python is a modern programming language with a simple and clear syntax (rules for writing code), very accessible to Python and programming beginners. Python is also powered by a very active user and developer community, which is why it is currently one of the most popular programming languages. Python finds application in various fields: 3D modeling, web programming, computational science, engineering, artificial intelligence, etc.

Thanks to official Python support for Rhino and Grasshopper, you can access the powerful 3D modeling environment, including all the basic features of the advanced NURBS engine. This opens up numerous stimulating possibilities, both simple and sophisticated, such as: