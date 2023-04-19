Riace: Lucano, I hope to be acquitted but I don’t want mercy – Calabria

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – CATANZARO, APRIL 18 – “I was convicted in the first instance and if in a few months the sentence is confirmed on appeal it will be a very high penalty”. To say it Domenico “Mimmo” Lucano, former mayor of Riace, during the seminar “Lives on the run: economy and migration policies” organized by the courses of Political Economy and Public Security Policies of the Magna Graecia University of Catanzaro.



“Soon – added Lucano speaking of the judicial matter that concerns him – there will be the appeal sentence. I have never said I am innocent of what they accuse me of. I want to keep my pride. My wish is to be acquitted, but if this doesn’t happen, I don’t prefer to have my sentence reduced, I don’t want commiseration or pity. Mine is a story that belongs to everyone. I proudly want this sentence. This will be the scandal and not the discount for put everything in silence, because if I haven’t killed, stolen, I don’t belong to the mafias, what are you condemning me for?”.



Lucano also spoke about the story of Cutro. “The omission of help – said the former mayor of Riace – is at the root of Cutro’s drama because in those cases one must intervene even putting one’s life at risk. What is happening at a political level, which has been happening for some time, it is the attitude of the criminalization of solidarity. It is happening now, but it has already happened in the past. It becomes important for the purposes of political propaganda. Rejecting migrants, however, cannot be a human or Christian vision. Salvini can recite as many Pater Noster wants, their way of doing belongs to a dimension of politics in which there is an attempt to build a society of hatred and inhumanity”. (HANDLE).

