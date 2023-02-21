International television is in mourning, at the age of 78, Richard Belzer, the American actor, comedian and writer, recognized for his performance as detective John Munch, in the police television series, ‘Law and Order’, the man played said character throughout 21 seasons.

The news was confirmed by Eric Gardner, who was the artist’s manager throughout his career; likewise, his relatives stated that the man had several health complications.

Belzer was born in 1944 in the city of Bridgeport, Connecticut, United States; he was orphaned from a very young age, because at 18 he lost his mother to cancer; and at the age of 22 his father committed suicide.

The actor began his career as a comedian and improviser, working in the 70s on ‘Saturday Night Live’ in what was beginning to take its first steps in film and on the radio. During the ’90s, he landed his most recurring roles, including ‘The Flash’. In 1993, he was hired by Barry Levinson for ‘Homicide’, thus his detective role began to become popular. Later, he was part of Law and Order with the same role.

In 2009 he was awarded the People’s Choice Award for Favorite Scene Stealing Star.

“Anyone who has had the pleasure of watching Richard Belzer play Det. John Munch, whether on ‘Homicide’ or ‘Law & Order: SVU’, for over four decades will never forget how much he inhabited that beloved character to make it his own. His professionalism, talent and dedication to his craft made him a pillar in the industry. But it was his humor, compassion and loving heart that made them like family. Our condolences to his loved ones as we join them in mourning the loss of him, but also in celebrating his memory,” Universal wrote in a statement.

For her part, Mariska Hargitay, winner of an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe for her performance as Detective Olivia Benson in the police television series ‘Law and Order’, declared “Goodbye my dear, dear friend. I will miss you, your light and your vision were singular in this strange world. I feel blessed to have known and adored and worked with you, side by side, for so many years. How lucky are the angels to have you. I can already hear them laugh. I love you very much, now and always.”

In 2016 Richard Jay Belzer decided to step away from the stage due to health problems and moved to France with his sentimental partner, with whom he spent his last years next to their dogs.