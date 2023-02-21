AMATO NO LIMITS – Andrea Amato is confirmed as decisive for Urania Milano: after the 41 points scored in his team’s daring victory over Agrigento, after two overtimes, against Stella Azzurra Roma, the point guard born in ’94 scored 3 tenths from the siren triple win. At the end of a game of 21 points, 4 rebounds and 6 assists (with 5/9 from beyond the arc). In an exciting final question and answer with Jacopo Giachetti, who had given the capitolini the advantage in the previous action.

EX INGRATIS: 1-CORTESE – Staff Mantova strikes, and beats Fortitudo Bologna for the second time this season, returning to success after four defeats. In the victory of the Stings, obtained thanks to a first half from 28-48, then resisting the return of the Flats Service, in evidence Riccardo Cortese (photo), product of the F youth team, in the roster of Climamio who graduated as champion of Italy in 2005 (26 total minutes in that league). The guard from Cento, born in 1986, recorded a 23-point effort in 35 minutes at the PalaDozza, a personal best for the season.

EX INGRATIS: 2-MIASCHI – Assigeco Piacenza beats Treviglio between friendly walls, thus overcoming another big player in the Green group after Vanoli Cremona and Cantù. With the two defeats against Turin which both came to extra time. Protagonist of the success against the Mascio Group Federico Miaschi, 23 points in 27 minutes with 8/11 shooting, 5 rebounds and 4 assists, for his season high in points. The Genoese winger born in 2000 was ex of the day, having played last season with BluBasket.

EX INGRATIS: 3-UTOMI – Umana Chiusi wins the Tuscan derby in the Red group against Giorgio Tesi Group Pistoia, forcing the guests into a 35% field goal and 18 turnovers. Absolute protagonists are two ex from Pistoia, both born in ’97: Daniel Utomi, at Giorgio Tesi last season, finished with 22 points and 9 rebounds in 34 minutes, for a 27 rating which is a record in this tournament. But also Riccardo Bolpin, who also wore the Pistoia shirt in 2018/19 in Serie A, made a great contribution with 20 points (8/13 shooting).

FORLI’ SIGNS WITH THE… PEN – Unieuro Forlì’s march to the top of the Red group continues, now solitary leaders, after the external blow with Cento (with whom they are ahead 2-0 in direct matches). The Romagnoli are demonstrating a great continuity of performance, having obtained 13 victories in the last 14 (the last 6 consecutive), starting right in the first leg against Tramec last November 27 (63-62 victory with Adrian’s decisive basket) . In the victory of the Milwaukee Dinelli Arena, Lorenzo Penna (point guard, 1998) stood out, at the season high, with 16 points in 22 minutes with 6/8 from the field, 4 rebounds and 3 assists.

FIBA WINDOWS, THE NEW CALENDAR – In the round just ended, two matches were postponed due to the commitments of some players in the FIBA ​​windows for national teams: Agrigento-Turin will be played on March 15th for the call-up of DeMario Mayfield (Reale Mutua) in the selection of the ‘Iraq, involved in qualifying for the FIBA ​​Asia Cup 2025. Mike Lewis (Latina), from Qatar, has also been called up for the same competition: for this reason, the match between Benacquista (who also has Ivan Alipiev with Bulgaria) and Kienergia Rieti. There are 3 postponed matches for the next day: Cividale-Rimini on 10 March (Lucio Redivo, Gesteco, with Argentina), Juvi Cremona-Monferrato on 11 March (Quinn Ellis, Novipiù, with Great Britain) and the big – Pistoia-Cento match on 22 March (Carl Wheatle, Giorgio Tesi Group, with Great Britain). Cantù-Latina will be played postponed on Monday 27 February, to allow Alipiev to return to Italy.

TWO INDIGEST – In Cento’s season, the best in the history of the Club, the double Nardò-Forlì remained indigestible. In the first round, on November 20 Tramec fell at home with Nardò 72-84 (first defeat at the Milwaukee Dinelli Arena) and the following Sunday they were beaten again, on the wire, in Forlì 63-62. In the return, both Nardò (100-86 last February 11) and Forlì again, spent Sunday in the Emilia region, were indigestible again.

FURIA FURIN – Even if he had played 3 minutes against Forlì, the one in Ferrara can be considered Giacomo Furin’s real debut in A2 (20, 2.05, centre) with the Cividale shirt. Thanks to the centimeters of the Smith-Campani couple, Pillastrini had no qualms about deploying him in the quintet. Repaid in the end by a performance of 8 points and 11 rebounds and a lot of personality, in the 27 minutes allowed. While the other real rookie, Lucio Redivo, after a 3/9 first half, unloaded 7 consecutive points into the Ferrara basket in the second half for the +13 that directed the game.

DOUVIER, ANOTHER GOOD CATCH – If the problem was to replace Brayon Blake, it must be said that with the signing of Bryce Douvier at Ferraroni they fell to their feet. After the first 7 games, Douvier travels to 19.6 points, with 61% from 2, 44% from 3, 81% free throws with 8.5 rebounds. In his first Italian experience in Treviglio (2017/2018) his figures were 16.4 points, with 55% from 2, 35% from 3, 82% free throws, 7.8 rebounds. Recall that Brayon Blake brought to the cause of Juvi 18.6 points, with 50% from 2, 35% from 3, 75% free throws plus 5.8 rebounds.

2001, EVERYTHING BUT THE ODYSSEY IN PIACENZA – In light of the absences of Kameron McGusty combined with that of Gherardo Sabatini, Assigeco’s victory over solid Treviglio, which arrived at PalaBanca to challenge for supremacy, can be dismissed as the surprise of the round. Within the success, Querci’s 30 minutes, Soviero’s 17 and Gajic’s 15, all born in 2001, granted by a coach Salieri who, beyond the contingent situation, has always paid little attention to his identity card should be highlighted.