Wang Yi Calls on Europe to Remain Open and Support Free Trade, Urges France to Handle Electric Vehicle Investigation Constructively

Wang Yi Calls on Europe to Remain Open and Support Free Trade, Urges France to Handle Electric Vehicle Investigation Constructively

China Urges Europe to Remain Open and Support Free Trade, Calls on France to Handle Anti-Subsidy Investigation of Electric Vehicles

Beijing, China – During a recent dialogue between Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Director of the Foreign Affairs Office of the CPC Central Committee, and Bona, French President’s Foreign Affairs Advisor, Wang Yi called on Europe to keep its borders open, promote free trade, and avoid succumbing to “protectionism”. He also expressed hope that France would play a constructive role in handling the ongoing anti-subsidy investigation of electric vehicles.

According to the official website of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Wang Yi spoke with Bona over the phone on Friday (September 22) and emphasized that China-France relations have seen significant development thanks to the strategic guidance of the leaders of both nations. He highlighted the resumption of exchanges at all levels and the substantial progress made in practical cooperation across various fields. Wang Yi encouraged the two countries to leverage strategic dialogue and people-to-people and cultural exchange mechanisms to strengthen political trust, deepen pragmatic cooperation, promote lively cultural exchanges, and foster a strong foundation of public opinion.

Emphasizing the 20th anniversary of the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and the European Union, Wang Yi urged the EU to uphold openness, inclusiveness, market principles, and free trade, cautioning against falling into the trap of protectionism. He reassured China‘s commitment to resolving mutual concerns through dialogue and consultation and expressed hope that France would play a constructive role in handling the relevant countervailing investigations.

The two officials also exchanged views on the crisis in Ukraine. Wang Yi reiterated China‘s objective and fair stance, emphasizing their commitment to promoting peace and negotiations. He expressed the hope that France, along with other major European countries, would play a pivotal role in creating favorable conditions for a political solution.

Additionally, the Chinese and French officials discussed various issues including the Middle East and the Korean Peninsula.

Earlier, the European Commission announced an upcoming countervailing investigation into the import of Chinese electric vehicles, a move that could potentially lead to the imposition of additional anti-dumping and countervailing duties on Chinese electric vehicles in the EU. China‘s Ministry of Commerce criticized this action as a “naked protectionist act” and warned of its negative impact on China-EU economic and trade relations.

While this investigation has faced opposition from European electric vehicle companies, Germany and France have officially expressed their support for the EU’s decision to launch the investigation.

