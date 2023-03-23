Home News Riding the wind and breaking the waves with full firepower丨Wangping Town is fully facing the “big test” of creating a city_Department News_People’s Government of Wangping Town, Mentougou District, Beijing_
News

Riding the wind and breaking the waves with full firepower丨Wangping Town is fully facing the “big test” of creating a city_Department News_People’s Government of Wangping Town, Mentougou District, Beijing_

by admin

The index number:11J043/ZK-2023-000025

Publicly responsible department:Wang Ping Zhen

Information name:Riding the wind and breaking the waves with full firepower丨Wang Pingzhen is fully facing the “big test” of creating a city

Document number:

Information Validity:efficient

Build date:2023-03-23 16:25

release date:2023-03-23 16:25

Content overview:At present, it is the sprint stage of building a civilized urban area across the country. In order to resolutely defend the “main battlefield” of creating a city and welcoming inspections, Wangping Town focuses on environmental improvement and civilization improvement. “Open” comprehensively promotes various tasks of creating a city.

At present, it is in the sprint stage of the establishment of a national civilized urban area.In order to resolutely defend the “main battlefield” of creating a city and welcoming inspections,Wangping Town closely focuses on environmental improvement and civilization improvement.With the posture of struggle, the state of battle, and the mentality of winning,“Full firepower” comprehensively promotes various tasks of creating a city.

Song Aimin, secretary of the town party committee, and Shen Ruomeng, mayor of the town, led a team to conduct in-depth supervision and inspection of city creation in Huihe Xinyuan Community, Hebei Village, Hebei Community, Xiwangping Village, Xiyuan Community, and the New Era Civilization Practice Institute of the town, focusing on inspections The implementation of indicators such as the construction of civilized practice stations in the new era, the setting of publicity boards, the order of public spaces, the living environment in rural areas, and the three guarantees in front of the door, strive to improve the level of refined urban management, and comprehensively promote the deepening and solid work of city creation.

See also  A nurse set up a part-time stall and earned 15,000 for two weeks, then opened a full-time shop to realize the dream of fruit freedom-猜南网

The members of the village dwelling groups of each package went to the front line to cooperate with the village leaders, grid workers, volunteers, etc., to check and fill in gaps according to the city creation work standards, to provide overall guidance, and to help the creation of civilized urban areas across the country with practical actions.

According to the city creation indicators, the villages carry out voluntary activities such as crossing guards and civilized behavior guidance, and use weekends to carry out environmental sanitation cleaning, focusing on cleaning rainwater grates, wiping bulletin boards, public fitness facilities, etc. , Clean up problems such as glass scribbles and graffiti.

Gathering strength to build a city without letting go,The pace of civilization does not stop.Wang Pingzhen continued to work hard, worked hard for a long time, and sprinted with all his strength,Resolutely win the battle of creating a city.

You may also like

“Five Society Linkage” Caring for “Old and Young”_Dalian...

The Italian Amphibious Task Group at exercise Phibex...

Slovakia got the first luxury electric car. Volkswagen...

Do you retire from music? Poncho Zuleta published...

On Tuesday, the Middle Ages at the Bargello...

Faced with international pressure, the president of the...

Qualify Socialist Development Plan

Auditel Annual Report 2023. TV at the center...

“Changing the rules less than a year before...

How to protect your online transactions when participating...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy