Information name:Riding the wind and breaking the waves with full firepower丨Wang Pingzhen is fully facing the “big test” of creating a city

At present, it is in the sprint stage of the establishment of a national civilized urban area.In order to resolutely defend the “main battlefield” of creating a city and welcoming inspections,Wangping Town closely focuses on environmental improvement and civilization improvement.With the posture of struggle, the state of battle, and the mentality of winning,“Full firepower” comprehensively promotes various tasks of creating a city.

Song Aimin, secretary of the town party committee, and Shen Ruomeng, mayor of the town, led a team to conduct in-depth supervision and inspection of city creation in Huihe Xinyuan Community, Hebei Village, Hebei Community, Xiwangping Village, Xiyuan Community, and the New Era Civilization Practice Institute of the town, focusing on inspections The implementation of indicators such as the construction of civilized practice stations in the new era, the setting of publicity boards, the order of public spaces, the living environment in rural areas, and the three guarantees in front of the door, strive to improve the level of refined urban management, and comprehensively promote the deepening and solid work of city creation.

The members of the village dwelling groups of each package went to the front line to cooperate with the village leaders, grid workers, volunteers, etc., to check and fill in gaps according to the city creation work standards, to provide overall guidance, and to help the creation of civilized urban areas across the country with practical actions.

According to the city creation indicators, the villages carry out voluntary activities such as crossing guards and civilized behavior guidance, and use weekends to carry out environmental sanitation cleaning, focusing on cleaning rainwater grates, wiping bulletin boards, public fitness facilities, etc. , Clean up problems such as glass scribbles and graffiti.

Gathering strength to build a city without letting go,The pace of civilization does not stop.Wang Pingzhen continued to work hard, worked hard for a long time, and sprinted with all his strength,Resolutely win the battle of creating a city.