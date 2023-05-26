Rights and childhood, young students meet Decaro – Puglia

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BARI, MAY 26 – Little citizens grow up. 32 years after the ratification of the Convention on the rights of children and adolescents, the pupils of two fourth graders of the Piccinni school met the mayor of Bari Decaro, to whom they expressed a series of considerations on the rights of children and on how these rights are still denied in many countries of the world. During the meeting, which took place in Palazzo di Città, they reflected on the conditions of less fortunate children who, also in Italy and in Bari, due to family conditions or the fragility of the context of origin, are forced to grow up too quickly.



The meeting is part of the Rights in Common initiative, organized by Unicef ​​Italy under the patronage of Anci to celebrate the anniversary of the Convention, approved by the United Nations General Assembly on 20 November 1989 and ratified in Italy with law n. 176 of 27 May 1991.



The event was attended by the presidents of the Equal Opportunities Commissions, Silvia Russo Frattasi, and Welfare, Domenico Scaramuzzi, and Silvana Calaprice, civic guardian for the protection of children’s rights.



The meeting ended with the mayor’s invitation to participate in the inauguration of the Maugeri park scheduled for 4 June: an opportunity to experience together a new public space that is handed over to the community after extensive reclamation and redevelopment works, a new green area equipped for leisure and sport in the heart of the Libertà district. (HANDLE).

