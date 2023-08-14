Home » Río Quito: aqueduct delivered in Chiviguidó
Río Quito: aqueduct delivered in Chiviguidó

On August 12, the aqueduct was inaugurated in Chiviguidó, a corregimiento of the municipality of Río Quito, a work that benefits 350 people from 80 homes in said place.

It is a mixed aqueduct, that is, it works with pumping and gravity, powered by photovoltaic energy, and which had an investment of two billion pesos, coming from royalties.

“We are delivering a good aqueduct system that improves the standard of living and we hope that the community will take care of it,” said Herlin Antonio Mosquera Córdoba, mayor of Río Quito.

