Río Quito: the agroecological orchards project advances

Rio Quito: the project of agroecological gardens advances

Members of the work team of the Agroecological Gardens project of the Technological University of Chocó carried out the socialization of the same in the corregimientos of Chiviguidó, Villa Conto and San Isidro, of the municipality of Río Quito.

The importance and the different opportunities they will obtain were explained in detail to each of the beneficiaries, highlighting the support of the project professionals, thus bringing performance and quality to the final objective.

The property recognition and demarcation process was carried out with each of the beneficiaries, highlighting the different products that will be grown in the orchards such as cocoa, pineapple, sugar cane, corn, rice, banana, highlighting the benefits of the products in health and nutrition, and making this process a responsible act.

On the other hand, a survey was carried out based on open questions to the beneficiary population in order to obtain socioeconomic information, thus allowing to know the structural conditions of the houses, the family environment, participation in other productive projects and the use they have. land (agriculture or mining) and the main source of economic income.

According to the survey, 50% of the beneficiaries have a primary educational level and, at a lower educational level, the probability of entering the labor market is low and therefore greater basic needs.

In this regard, this result is considered a challenge and commitment, taking into account that one of the main objectives of the project is the improvement of the quality of life through the production of food for consumption in agroecological orchards of 10 mx 10 m ( 100 square meters) and the subsequent marketing of products that meet the technical quality specifications required by commercial chains.