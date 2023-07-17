Manchester City Players Mahrez and Walker Seek Talks with Guardiola Amidst Departure Rumors

Title: Manchester City Faces Potential Departure of Key Players Mahrez and Walker

Date: July 17, 2023

Manchester City, under the leadership of Pep Guardiola, has recently achieved historic success by clinching the treble. However, amidst this victorious season, a number of players are reportedly seeking to leave the club.

Following Ilkay Gundogan’s departure to Barcelona, where he joined the club for free despite his captaincy, two more players have requested a meeting with Guardiola to discuss their respective offers, according to renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Riyad Mahrez (32 years old) and Kyle Walker (33), both of whom served as substitutes for the majority of the season, are eager to understand Guardiola’s stance on the offers they have received from Arabia and Germany, respectively.

While Mahrez and Walker are keen on engaging in a conversation with Guardiola before making their final decisions, it is evident that their desire to meet signifies a strong inclination to leave the club.

Mahrez, who was once a vital component of Manchester City’s squad, has gradually lost his prominence. Consequently, Al Hilal from Arabia has offered a substantial sum of £35 million for the talented winger.

On the other hand, Bayern Munich has set its sights on Kyle Walker as a potential replacement for Joao Cancelo. The Englishman has reportedly reached an agreement with Bayern Munich, although the German giants are yet to finalize negotiations with Manchester City.

The future developments surrounding these player departures remain uncertain, but it appears that Manchester City may have to bid farewell to two individuals who played significant roles within the team.

As fans anxiously await the final decisions, it remains to be seen whether Guardiola can persuade Mahrez and Walker to reconsider their desire to leave Manchester City. For now, the fate of these players hangs in the balance, while Manchester City faces the prospect of losing valuable assets from their successful squad.

