Colombian Actress Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Announce Divorce After Seven Years of Marriage

Title: Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Announce their Divorce after Seven Years of Marriage

Subtitle: The Colombian actress and American actor have decided to part ways and begin divorce proceedings

In a surprising turn of events, popular Colombian actress Sofia Vergara and American actor Joe Manganiello have announced their separation after seven years of marriage. The couple, known for their love and affection towards each other, have decided to part ways and are currently navigating the new phase of their lives with utmost privacy.

The exclusive news of the separation was revealed by the renowned media outlet Page Six, which also published a statement from the couple. In the statement, Vergara and Manganiello expressed, “We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people who love and care very much, we politely ask that our privacy be respected at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Currently, Vergara is reportedly celebrating her 51st birthday in Italy with a group of friends, but without her wedding ring or Manganiello by her side. According to a source close to the couple, “Sofia and Joe have been drifting apart for a while now and are distancing themselves from each other to contemplate their future.”

The last public appearance of the couple was last month in Hoboken, New Jersey, where Vergara visited Manganiello on the set of his new project, ‘Nonnas.’ However, speculation surrounding their separation began when Vergara posted a cryptic message on her Instagram while in Capri, Italy. The post read, “When life gives you lemons, you come to Italy to squeeze them.” Simultaneously, Manganiello sent a brief and seemingly unloving congratulatory message to his wife.

Fans of the couple will undoubtedly feel the impact of their separation, as Vergara and Manganiello’s love story has been adored by many. With their divorce proceedings already underway, fans and well-wishers are keeping a close eye on any further developments and hoping for the best for both Vergara and Manganiello as they embark on their separate journeys.

As the news of their divorce becomes public, emotions run high among their fans and followers. However, it is crucial to respect their privacy during this challenging time and allow them the space and time they need to find their footing in this new chapter of their lives.

