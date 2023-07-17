President of El Salvador Addresses Colombian Criminal Network Operating in the Country

Title: President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador Addresses Arrest of Colombian Criminal Network Involved in Money Laundering

Subtitle: Concerns raised about irregular migration and illegal activities of Colombian citizens in El Salvador

Date: July 17, 2023

El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele took to social media on Monday to discuss a recent police operation targeting a group of Colombian citizens running a criminal network engaged in money laundering through microfinance companies. The group had been using these companies as a front for their illegal activities.

During his speech addressing the case, President Bukele emphasized that while Colombians are considered brothers to the Salvadoran people, there are always a few individuals who take advantage of others. He stated that the captured group of Colombians will face justice in El Salvador.

The news of the arrest of this large group of Colombians was announced during a press conference held by the National Prosecutor of El Salvador, Rodolfo Delgado.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, the detained Colombians were part of an organization that used microfinance companies as a cover for their money laundering activities. These companies were not recognized by local financial authorities. By providing loans with high interest rates of around 20%, they managed to carry out their illegal activities.

Investigations revealed that the organization had sent nearly $20 million to Colombia since 2021. The funds used for these so-called “loans” were obtained illegally, derived from profits generated by drug trafficking and dangerous gangs.

In response to the arrests, local authorities urged the public to remain cautious and not be deceived by such individuals who used the identities of Salvadoran citizens to send illicit funds to Colombia. They also highlighted over 2,700 complaints of financial scams occurring through digital means, with a group of Colombian citizens suspected to be involved.

Further, the Salvadoran Ministry of Justice and Security expressed concern about irregular migration from Colombia. Minister Gustavo Villatoro revealed that approximately 500 Colombians were residing irregularly in El Salvador, violating immigration laws and allegedly engaging in illegal activities similar to those carried out by the detained individuals.

This case underscores the ongoing efforts by the Salvadoran authorities to combat organized crime and maintain the rule of law in the country. President Bukele has made it clear that his government will not tolerate criminal activities carried out by any individuals, whether foreign or domestic.

The Salvadoran authorities continue their investigations into the arrested Colombians to uncover further details about their activities and any potential accomplices within El Salvador.

This news comes as a warning against illegal activities and irregular migration, with a focus on Colombians residing in El Salvador. The government aims to address these issues to maintain the country’s security and stability.

The situation serves as a reminder that collaboration between nations is necessary to combat transnational crime and protect the interests of law-abiding citizens.

