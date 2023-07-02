Riobamba General Hospital renews the operating room area

The Riobamba General Teaching Hospital acquired new equipment for the operating room area. It consists of two state-of-the-art laparoscopy towers and a C-Arm, with an investment of USD 330,000.

This type of procedure at a private level ranges between 1,500 and 3,000 dollars.

This acquisition will allow the surgical resolution of specialties such as: general surgery (appendicitis, gallbladders, hernias), gynecology (ligatures, hysterectomies), urology, cardiothoracic, vascular and pediatric. Each laparoscopy tower has two screens with 4k resolution that offer a sharp color image. These teams will perform minimally invasive surgeries, avoiding open surgeries. The benefits of a laparoscopic surgery are: less hospitalization time, quick recovery, decreases the times of reemployment, among others. The equipment called “C-arm” is used in surgical interventions such as: trauma, gastroenterology and general surgery, it is used to obtain high-resolution radiological images in real time, allowing the identification of anatomical structures, the position of surgical materials, instruments and devices. doctors during surgery.

Luis Vargas, manager of HPGD Riobamba, highlighted the investment and improvements in medical care with quality equipment. “This new equipment allows us to strengthen the surgical area and surely increases our response capacity,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

