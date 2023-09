(Taken from Notiriosucio)

The La Punta aqueduct, designed to supply drinking water to the communities of Playa Roja, La Punta and Siete de Agosto, is abandoned, covered in weeds and its elements are deteriorating more every day. Nearly two billion pesos were invested in the project.

The person in charge of managing the aqueduct has denounced that he does not have the support of the municipal administration or the public service company (Sprich).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook