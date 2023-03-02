1,200 doses of the Hepatitis B vaccine that were delivered by the Ministry of Health and Social Protection in 2021, and are available in the department of Risaralda for men who have sex with men, transgender women, street dwellers, people Injectable hallucinogenic consumers and the migrant population, can access this biological totally free in the health posts or hospitals of the department’s public network.

Hepatitis B is a virus that directly attacks the liver; Inflammation usually occurs when tissues in the body are injured or infected. This can damage your liver.

people with acute liver infection may develop symptoms 2 to 5 months after infection.

hepatitis symptoms

dark yellow urine

Diarrhea

Fatigue

Fever

Dolores abdominal

Gray or clay-colored stools

joint pain

loss of appetite

nausea and vomiting

Abdominal pain

Yellow eyes and skin, known as jaundice

The best way to prevent hepatitis B is to get vaccinated against hepatitis B.

“According to the needs of each individual, the dosage of the vaccine will also be determined and whether or not it is worth administering it,” added Karol Tatiana Colorado Barrios, leader of the Sexually Transmitted Infections program of the Risaralda Ministry of Health.

THE AMOUNT

During the year 2022, the department reported 35 new cases of Hepatitis B, which represents 3.5 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.