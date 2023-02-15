Julian Andres Santa

Perfect score so far for the Risaralda men’s soccer team that is playing the U-15 Interleague National Championship, in the zone that takes place in Pereira, where those led by Iván Darío Ramírez, add six points out of six in dispute and have shown good game and forcefulness, overcoming the difficulties that his rivals have posed for him on the pitch.

A great job against Nariño

Yesterday for the second day, the Risaraldenses faced Nariño behind closed doors, in a match that they had to work and sweat from beginning to end, so much so that the locals came back from 0-2 against but were able to gain mental and physical strength, accompanied by his talent to reverse the result against and go on to win it 3-2.

The winning goals were converted by Lucas Herrera, Emmanuel Marín and Edison Mosquera.

They had already won at the premiere

Let us remember that in his debut in this Under-15 category competition, Risaralda started with the three points after defeating Sucre 4-3, in a match that also had special events such as winning comfortably 3-0, going to a 3-3 and suffer to finally reach 4-3 in favor. In that duel, the goals came through Carlos Vega, Tomás Pérez and Emmanuel Marín on two occasions.

take the lead

With six points, Risaralda wants to ensure their qualification to the next phase of the zonal. His offensive power stands out with seven goals in two games, although he must also undoubtedly improve a little more in defense, where he has conceded five goals on the two aforementioned dates. The player Emmanuel Marín fights to be the gunner by accumulating three scores.

Given:

Tomorrow Risaralda will play the third date starting at 2 in the afternoon against Boyacá.