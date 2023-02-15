Artichokes in oil can be bought directly at the supermarket, but some people prefer them make them at home. This procedure is done with small artichokes, which are cooked in water and vinegar, then left to listen and put in oil with garlic, chilli pepper, parsley or oregano. We are looking for the most suitable period to prepare these artichokes, since you can find even the small ones and they are very tender.

When is it better not to eat artichokes in oil? “Attention”

The first thing to do is to choose an artichoke suitable for this type of preparation. After that, you have to clean them well, you have to remove the outer leaves, going to cut the outer part of the stem and cleanly cutting the lower part of the artichokes in which there are thorns.

They must then be cooked in water and vinegar, with a little salt. After having cooked them, they must be drained and dried before being placed in a glass jar and seasoned with garlic, chilli pepper, parsley or oregano and oil. The artichokes must be left to rest for 1-2 weeks so that they can be enjoyed in all their flavour. The biggest problem of all homemade preserves is the risk of botox. Among the most felt dangers there is botulinum toxin, or an anaerobic bacterium, which resists high temperatures and produces a partially lethal neurotoxin.

The oil definitely reduces the availability of oxygen to the bacteria, it also limits contamination and isolates the food from its surroundings. However, it has no effect on botulinum toxin or other anaerobic bacteria. The only solution not to risk it is to subject the preserves to particular treatments such as acidification, salting or pasteurization.

Botox is dangerous because it cannot be seen, in fact the characteristics of the product are not greatly altered and therefore the person is not able to notice it in time.