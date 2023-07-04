Risaraldense bronze in judo – El Diario

Julian Andres Santa

Jhon Harold Londoño, coach of the Risaraldense Judo League, highlighted the performance of Johan Sebastián Rojas from Pereira in the Central American and Caribbean Games, obtaining a bronze medal, prior to his participation in the Pan American Open that is being held in Ecuador.

“Johan Sebastian Rojas’ performance in Central Americans is an interesting participation, he had two tests in the 60-kilogram combat modality, in this weight division it did not go as well as we expected, they are things of the competition, sometimes we do well , others not so well, this time it was eliminated before going to the semifinal and the other competition that we had in teams, is mixed today, where there are four ladies and four men. Rojas was in the part of strengthening the lower categories as a substitute and Colombia made the space that he had to make and won to obtain the bronze medal ”.

Prepare the Nationals

“We are happy because it is an important event for us and anyway a Risaraldense hangs a medal in an international team event and for us it is important and we hope with him to continue the preparation for cycles and the preparation for National Sports Games which is very important for us”, pointed out the league coach, Jhon Harold Londoño.

