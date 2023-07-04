EuroLeague Basketball, the decisions of the General Assembly

EuroLeague shareholders, meeting on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, took the following decisions:

Confirmed the appointments of Euroleague Basketball President (Mr. Dejan Bodiroga) and CEO (Mr. Paulius Motiejunas)

The regulation of the 2023-24 competitions has been approved.

Approved the proposal of the teams participating in the 2023-24 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague and EuroCup, as well as the extension of the suspension of the teams of the Russian Federation from Euroleague Basketball competitions for the 2023-24 season.

The format and calendar proposals of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague and EuroCup 2023-24 competitions (EuroLeague play-in and new EuroCup format) have been approved.

Approved the 2022-23 financial report, and the financial distribution criteria of the clubs for 2023-24.

In addition, ECA stockholders received a report from the recently appointed Senior Director of Referees, Daniel Hierrezuelo, on the fundamental principles to be applied and medium-term objectives to improve the quality of officiating in Euroleague Basketball competitions.

