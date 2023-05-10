Risaraldenses protagonists in National Table Tennis

Table Tennis | They won two bronze medals in the pre-game contest that was held in Cundinamarca

Julián Andrés Santa

In Chía, Cundinamarca, the National Table Tennis Tournament was held, where the Risaralda delegation was the protagonist by being present on the final podiums, winning two bronze medals in the team and double modalities with the athletes Simón Vélez and Jerome Salazar.

The Risaraldense Table Tennis League, headed by its president Juan Carlos García, has great expectations this year for the National Games, where they hope to be able to perform a historic performance.

PRIOR TO NATIONAL GAMES

Daniel Morales, coach of the Development Pole of this discipline in Santa Rosa de Cabal, expressed: “It should be noted that this is a modality prior to the National Games, where the representative of Santa Rosa is part of the Risaralda pre-game process in charge of coach Juan Carlos García in the company of Jerónimo Salazar.”

IT CONTINUES TO BE PROJECTED TO GAMES

Precisely Simón Vélez Gómez, representative of the racket in the municipality of Las Araucarias and current member of the Warriors club, referred to what was obtained in the company of the Risaraldense delegation. “In the Under-19 category, we achieved a team medal, which I did not have alone, but with the help of my two teammates Jerónimo Salazar and Santiago Ruiz. A medal in which we can beat a very tough team that was Valle del Cauca and we can qualify for the semifinals in which I think we could have advanced much more but things didn’t work out for us and at least we obtained this achievement”.

BRONZE IN DOUBLES

“The other medal was obtained in the men’s doubles with my partner Jerónimo. Very grateful to him and to the entire Risaralda team in general, but more to him, since we did doubles and we can get this medal in the championship. One is left with that flavor because perhaps we could have reached a final and been champions, but that was what was achieved. Very grateful to everyone, to the Table Tennis League and to my club, to my coach Daniel Morales and to the president of the Risaralda League, Juan Carlos García.” pointed out the santarrosano.