The Yopal Housing Institute INDEV will begin this week at the Coliseo in the Bicentennial neighborhood, the call process for the identification, authorization and qualification of potential beneficiaries of housing subsidies.

The call is divided into two stages, the first is the identification of potential beneficiaries that runs from March 9 to 22, 2023. It is important that those interested go to the Bicentennial Coliseum from 8:00 in the morning at 4:00 in the afternoon on a continuous day.

The second phase is of application that goes from March 23 to April 4, 2023.

Who can participate in the identification phase?

According to the guidelines of the National Government, these are the basic requirements to supply the first filter and identify potential beneficiaries:

1. Being sisbenizado (a) in the city of Yopal.

2. Being from Yopal (a) by birth or by adoption, having resided in the Municipality for at least 10 years, which is certified by the Municipal Government Secretariat.

3. None of the members of the family nucleus that appears to the call, can have properties in any part of the country.

4. None of the members of the family nucleus that presents itself to the call, may have been a beneficiary of a housing subsidy in the national territory.

If the interested parties do not meet any of these requirements, they will not be able to proceed to the next phase.

To avoid long lines, citizens can consult from home, if they have the updated Sisbén survey at the following address: https://www.sisben.gov.co/ Pages/consult-your-group.aspx

Those who do not have the updated Sisbén only in Yopal, will not be able to participate in this call.

It is important that only one of the members of the family unit attend the Bicentennial Coliseum and that they only present their citizenship card.

In the Bicentennial Coliseum, there will be extensive logistics made up of officials from the Municipal Mayor’s Office of Yopal with computer equipment, with whom it will be possible to carry out queries and cross-check the applicant’s information with the databases of the different Entities. public and private of the Municipal, Departmental and National order, with the purpose of corroborating that the interested party complies with the qualifying requirements.

“This call will be essential, to be able to identify the people who really do not have any housing solution and that from the Mayor’s Office of Yopal, together with various secretariats, we will be able to mitigate in a significant margin, the deficit of housing solutions that gave us the public policy document,” said Consuelo Carrillo, manager of INDEV.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

