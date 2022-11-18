Home News Rivarolo, over 70 mayors to show solidarity with Rostagno
Rivarolo, over 70 mayors to show solidarity with Rostagno

by admin
RIVAROLO CANAVESE. More than seventy mayors from all political alignments met in Rivarolo at 5 pm on Friday afternoon to show their closeness to the victim’s family and solidarity with their colleague Alberto Rostagno, all clamoring for a reform of the current laws. Last week the mayor of Rivarolo, with other administrators and officials, was sentenced to 12 months in prison for manslaughter for the accident that occurred to the Favria worker Guido Zabena in July 2018, who drowned in the underpass connecting with Feletto. «We are not here against something or someone – said the mayor of Strambino Sonia Cambursano, one of the promoters of the event – but we want to express closeness to the family of the person who died and to the administrators who ended up on trial. We loudly ask the Parliament to put its hand to the law that defines the perimeter of the responsibilities of the mayors”.

