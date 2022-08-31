In the hamlet of Argentera, damage caused by a fire

RIVAROLO CANAVESE. A farm in the Argentera hamlet, in the Municipality of Rivarolo Canavese, destroyed a large quantity (estimated at two hundred) of round bales of hay.

The fire on Wednesday morning, around eight o’clock: the round bales caught fire in the barn and only the intervention of five fire brigade teams managed to circumscribe it.

