In the hamlet of Argentera, damage caused by a fire
RIVAROLO CANAVESE. A farm in the Argentera hamlet, in the Municipality of Rivarolo Canavese, destroyed a large quantity (estimated at two hundred) of round bales of hay.
The fire on Wednesday morning, around eight o’clock: the round bales caught fire in the barn and only the intervention of five fire brigade teams managed to circumscribe it.
