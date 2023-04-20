Road accident in Soyapango leaves two people in hospital

14
Two people ended up in the hospital after suffering a traffic accident in San Salvador this Wednesday afternoon, Civil Protection reported. A motorist and a motorcyclist were involved in the accident, being those who traveled in it the ones who ended up in a medical center. Protection specified that the incident took place […]
