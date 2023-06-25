Road accident in the Bari area, one dead and three injured – Puglia

The victim is a woman of Thai nationality

A woman died and three people were injured in a road accident that took place in the afternoon on the Turi ring road, in the province of Bari, near a petrol station. The victim, who was reportedly around 60 years old, is of Thai nationality and died in an ambulance while being transported to hospital.

According to an initial reconstruction, the woman was aboard one of the two cars involved in the collision and was traveling with other people towards Bari when she was hit by an SUV driven by a man from Castellana Grotte, who was proceeding in the opposite direction. The impact was violent and the intervention of the firefighters was necessary to extract the wounded, all foreigners, who were then rescued by 118 personnel and transported to the hospitals of Acquaviva delle Fonti and Bari. The driver originally from Castellana , unharmed, was subjected to an alcohol test and was found to be negative. The carabinieri are investigating the incident and will have to define the exact dynamics of the accident.

