Russia, China does not give up Putin after the Prigozhin blitz

China supports Russia “in protecting its national stability”. This is the position of the Chinese Foreign Ministry regarding the uprising led by Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin against the Russian leadership. “As a close friend and global strategic cooperative partner of the new era, China supports Russia in protecting national stability and achieving development and prosperity,” said a statement on the coup against Moscow. What is happening in Russia is “an internal affair”, the ministry finally added.

The Russian Foreign Ministry, on the other hand, reports that China has expressed support for the measures taken by the Russian leadership to stabilize the internal situation after yesterday’s mutiny of the Wagner Group. “The Chinese side expressed support for the efforts of the leadership of the Russian Federation to stabilize the situation in the country in connection with the events of June 24 and reiterated its interest in strengthening Russia’s cohesion and prosperity,” the statement read below. the meeting in Beijing between the Chinese Foreign Minister, Qin Gang and the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Andrei Rudenko. The Dragon does not let go of the Tsar of Moscow.

