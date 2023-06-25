Home » Russia, China does not give up Putin after the Prigozhin blitz
Health

Russia, China does not give up Putin after the Prigozhin blitz

by admin
Russia, China does not give up Putin after the Prigozhin blitz

China supports Russia “in protecting its national stability”. This is the position of the Chinese Foreign Ministry regarding the uprising led by Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin against the Russian leadership. “As a close friend and global strategic cooperative partner of the new era, China supports Russia in protecting national stability and achieving development and prosperity,” said a statement on the coup against Moscow. What is happening in Russia is “an internal affair”, the ministry finally added.

Read also: Russia, dissident Ponomarev reveals: “Putin and Prigozhin agree for a staging”

The Russian Foreign Ministry, on the other hand, reports that China has expressed support for the measures taken by the Russian leadership to stabilize the internal situation after yesterday’s mutiny of the Wagner Group. “The Chinese side expressed support for the efforts of the leadership of the Russian Federation to stabilize the situation in the country in connection with the events of June 24 and reiterated its interest in strengthening Russia’s cohesion and prosperity,” the statement read below. the meeting in Beijing between the Chinese Foreign Minister, Qin Gang and the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Andrei Rudenko. The Dragon does not let go of the Tsar of Moscow.

Read also: Russia, Prigozhin’s treasury: 43 million and gold bars in Wagner’s office

See also  Usa: Nashville, Biden orders flags at half-mast for victims - World

You may also like

Zelensky: “We need F-16s to defend Ukraine and...

I drove the McLaren Artura in California –...

Mitsotakis triumphs in Greece, he has an absolute...

Plank challenge: does plank every day for a...

died while doing what he loved

Lidl presents the perfect accessory to gain space...

instructions for accessing the tax credit

MotoGP, Bagnaia: “My best weapon? The awareness of...

Why are there more mosquitoes in Italy this...

“He wants to drive me crazy”: Antonella Fiordalisi...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy