Italy Under 21, Nicolato: ‘We paid France physically, we were injured. With Norway…’ | Nationals

Paolo Nicolato, coach of Italy Under 21, comments to the microphones of Rai 2 the 3-2 victory over Switzerland U21: “We had a great first half, but we should have scored more goals. Maybe we paid the price in the first game physically, above all trying to contain. It wasn’t a great game in the second half”.

How is Norway fighting?

“Now let’s recover energy and try to win against Norway as well. It wasn’t easy to win tonight, those are three important points.”

Was that the reaction he expected?

“We’re facing another good team, we’ve come out of a difficult moment. We were injured, but we responded well.”

