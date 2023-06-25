Sport Major League Baseball

The legendary runaway victory of the Los Angeles Angels

Hard to take: Denver’s Colorado Rockies went down in the home game

Major League Baseball has a historic weekend with the Los Angeles Angels’ record win. 21 points in innings three and four alone. A week earlier, a team from LA had achieved extraordinary things. However, through a debacle.

Just last weekend, the baseball world rubbed its eyes in amazement. The Los Angeles Dodgers, with a 56 percent win rate a promising contender for the playoffs in the West Division of the National League, went down 0:15 against direct competitor San Francisco Giants.

For the traditional team from Major League Baseball (MLB), the hefty bankruptcy meant setting a more than 100-year-old negative record. For the Dodgers, it was the heaviest non-point home loss the franchise had suffered since 1898. At that time the club was still playing in Brooklyn and lost to the Pittsburgh Pirates with the same result.

Now another franchise from the West Coast metropolis produced an incredible result: this time the Los Angeles Angels, the other LA team that is in the major leagues. The Angels, who are starting in the American League, won on Saturday evening (local time) at the Colorado Rockies by a whopping 25:1 and thus achieved the third-highest victory in MLB history since 1900.

Document of the memorable evening: the Rockies scoreboard

Angels with 21 points in two innings

Against the second-worst team in the National League with 30 wins and 49 losses, the Angels set up various special brands. Three players, Mike Trout, Brandon Drury and Matt Thaiss, all hit home runs in the third inning. In that inning alone, the Los Angeles team scored 13 points, followed by eight more in the fourth inning. The Pittsburgh Pirates only managed 21 runs in two consecutive innings in 1894, according to statistics.

The third in a row: Mike Trout and Brandon Drury celebrate the next home run

“I don’t think I’ve ever been a part of anything like this,” said Angels pro Mickey Moniak, who has been successful at plate in all five of his appearances. “It was one shot after the other and the quality of the shots was unbelievable.” With 42 wins and 36 losses, the Angels still have a chance of making the playoffs.

The Rockies, on the other hand, use last weekend’s whipping boys as an example of how such a debacle can be knocked out of their jerseys. “Of course we’re trying to find solutions,” said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts after the highest zero loss since the 0:18 at the Cincinnati Reds on August 8, 1965. He was “not worried. We just have to focus on playing good baseball.” Which they quickly did again. After another defeat on the doubles game day against the Giants (3:7), the Dodgers won twice with 2:0 and also got the upper hand against the Houston Astros (3:2 and 8:7).

