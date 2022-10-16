UDINE. Inspections of the state of the tunnels are required, and night closures are foreseen in the Udine-Tarvisio section of the A23 motorway.

The news is included in a note from Autostrade per l’Italia, which states that the Udine-Tarvisio section of the A23, “to allow inspection of the works and in the tunnels, the section between Pontebba and Carnia, in the following days and in the following ways: from 10pm on Tuesday 18 to 6 on Wednesday 19 October the stretch between Pontebba and Carnia, in both directions, towards Udine and Tarvisio will not be accessible.

In conjunction with the closures, the parking areas “Campiolo est”, “Resiutta est” and “Cadramazzo est” will be closed continuously from 12 noon on Tuesday 18 to 6 on Thursday 20 October.

From 10pm on Wednesday 19 to 6 on Thursday 20 October, however, the section between Carnia and Pontebba, towards Tarvisio will be closed.

Alternative itineraries

– Towards Udine, after the obligatory exit at Pontebba station, take the SS13 Pontebbana and the SS52 Carnica, to return to the A23 at the Carnia station;

towards Tarvisio, after the obligatory exit at Carnia station, take the SS52 Carnica and the SS13 Pontebbana, to return to the A23 at the Pontebba station.

Constant updates on the traffic situation and alternative routes are distributed through the “My Way” links broadcast on Sky Meteo24 (channel 502 Sky), on Sky TG24 (channels 100 and 500 Sky and channel 50 of digital terrestrial), on La7 and La7d (channel 7 and 29 of digital terrestrial) and on the following channels: on the site autostrade.iton RTL 102.5, on Isoradio 103.3 FM, through variable message panels and on the Infomoving TV network in the service area.

For further information, it is advisable to call the Autostrade call center on 803.111, which is active 24 hours a day.