The writer Edgar Allan Poe, of Capricorn, said: “At any moment we can double the beauty of a landscape by keeping our eyes half closed”. What did he mean? Poe referred to the importance of seeing life “through the veil of the soul.” By just looking with our own eyes we only get half the story. To fully appreciate the glory of the world, we must also look with our inner selves. It’s a rule that always applies, but right now it’s more so than usual.