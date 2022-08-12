Libra author Katherine Mansfield wrote, “The mind I love must have wild places, an intricate orchard where dark wild plums fall on the thick grass, a small overgrown wood, perhaps a snake or two, and a pool of which none knows the depth “. Be inspired by her in the coming weeks, Libra. I suspect it will do you good to give yourself the luxury of exploring your wild side. The time is ripe to wander into nature and communicate with exciting influences outside your safe zone. Which unexplored frontier would you like to cross?