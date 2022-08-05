“For me, life is wonderful because I can control what I think,” my Scorpio friend Daria told me. “If I decide to be flattered when they tell me I’m attractive, I can. If I want to imagine that a good fairy visits me while I sleep and makes me dream of having an orgasm with my lover as we fly over the Serengeti plains, I can do it ”. I asked her how she does when her worries arise spontaneously from her subconscious and disturb her joy. And she said, “I just imagine putting those worries in a hole in the ground and blowing them up with an exploding rose.” I’m bringing to your attention the way Daria handles her mind, Scorpio, because the next few weeks are going to be a great time to get more control over what you think.