Trento, 5 August 2022 – They are about one hundred the people, including tourists and residents, who have been evacuate and hotels e case in Fassa valley where one fell water bomb which resulted in a short time dude e landslides and the flooding of some watercourses. The most affected area is that of Vigo di Fassa . As a precaution, the evacuation of some houses in the area of ​​Pera di Fassa, in Vigo (about ten houses) and in Pozza di Fassa, where the guests and the staff of two hotels were moved.

Fontanazzo and Campestrin, hamlets of Mazzin and San Jan, as reported by the Tgr Trento, were invaded by a mudslide, causing damage to the road. The evacuated people will spend the night in the Civil Protection Center and in the gyms.

Bad weather is hitting hard in Trentino Alto Adige , where a yellow alert was issued by the Civil Protection. All the voluntary fire brigades are operative to monitor the flooding situation of hotels and private homes. Other volunteer corps are also at work. The state road S48 of the Dolomites is blocked in several points for landslides and landslides. Also in South Tyrol there have been dozens of interventions by firefighters to make roads and houses safe, also due to the trees cut down by the wind. In Val Badia over 90 liters of rain per square meter have fallen in a short time and many roads are closed.

Under observation a series of situations – communicates the Autonomous Province of Trento – in particular the enlargement of some watercourses that have caused landslides and erosion of embankments. The situation is evolving. At the moment it does not appear that the phenomena have caused any consequences to people.

An Operations Center is being set up in the Fassa Valley, where the information gathered by the technicians of the Province of Trento and by the firefighters who are guarding the most critical areas following heavy rainfall, converge. The night emergency procedures are therefore being planned, but we are also thinking about tomorrow’s work, with the technicians of the Mountain Basin Service.