The “Beijing Housing and Urban-Rural Development White Paper (2022)” (hereinafter referred to as the “White Paper (2022)”) released by the Beijing Municipal Commission of Housing and Urban-Rural Development today pointed out that in the next step, in the housing market, the long-term mechanism will be improved and policy continuity will continue to be maintained. In terms of housing security, we will accelerate the construction of public rental housing, affordable rental housing, shared property housing and resettlement housing As the main housing security system, establish a long-term financing mechanism for guaranteed housing sources; in terms of urban renewal, we will explore urban renewal models according to local conditions, and speed up the legislation of urban renewal regulations.

The “White Paper (2022)” pointed out that in 2021, Beijing’s housing and urban-rural construction system will be led by the development of the capital, and will carry out various tasks in a coordinated manner, achieving a good start to the “14th Five-Year Plan”. In terms of the housing market, in 2021, Beijing will adhere to the positioning of “housing, not speculating,” and will focus on achieving the goal of “stabilizing land prices, housing prices, and expectations”, making overall plans and comprehensive policies, and enhancing the coordination and linkage of real estate regulation and related policies. Promote the construction of the housing rental market system, focus on the pain points of people’s livelihood, continue to standardize the market order, and promote the stable and healthy development of the real estate market. Since the beginning of this year, the real estate market has been affected by the triple pressure of demand contraction, supply shock, and weakening expectations. There are many uncertain factors. The next step will focus on the “three stability” goals, improve the long-term mechanism, and continue to maintain policy continuity and stability. , promote more refined and precise policies and measures, further standardize the market order, promote the implementation of housing leasing regulations, and promote the stable and healthy development of the market.

In terms of housing security, the “White Paper (2022)” also pointed out that in 2021, Beijing will strengthen the top-level design of housing security development, raise affordable housing resources through multiple channels, vigorously develop affordable rental housing, and further promote the high-quality development of housing security. Densely weave the bottom line of housing security. At present, Beijing’s housing security system needs to be further improved, the overall supply of affordable housing is insufficient, and affordable rental housing is in its infancy. In the next step, we will accelerate the construction of a housing security system with public rental housing, affordable rental housing, co-ownership housing and resettlement housing as the main body, establish a long-term financing mechanism for guaranteed housing resources, continue to optimize the review and distribution mechanism, and continue to promote the operation and management of public rental housing. Standardize, further improve the level of living and livability, and make people feel more fulfilled, happy, and safe.

In terms of urban renewal, the “White Paper (2022)” pointed out that in 2021, Beijing will vigorously implement urban renewal actions, issue a five-year action plan, conduct preliminary research on local legislation, formulate and implement the “14th Five-Year Plan” old community renovation plan, and introduce More than 20 reform policies have been introduced, including the introduction of social capital and the acceleration of approval for renovation projects of dilapidated and old buildings. Special treatment of outstanding problems in property management was carried out, and a group of problems with concentrated demands of the masses were effectively dealt with. At present, urban renewal has many types, large scales, and heavy tasks, which urgently need to be accelerated, supporting policies are not complete, and multiple participation mechanisms need to be cultivated and improved. In the next step, we will explore the urban renewal model according to local conditions, speed up the legislation of urban renewal regulations, build a strong policy guarantee and legal support system, efficiently promote the renovation of old communities, further promote the protection of bungalows in the old city, and accelerate the expansion of pilot projects for the renovation of dilapidated and old buildings. The organic combination of renewal and grassroots governance, strengthen the innovation of property management path model, and promote the formation of community governance synergy.