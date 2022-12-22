Home News Rob Brezsny Virgo Horoscope December 22/28, 2022
Rob Brezsny Virgo Horoscope December 22/28, 2022

Rob Brezsny Virgo Horoscope December 22/28, 2022

As a young Ingeborg Rapoport (1912-2017), a Virgo, she studied medicine at the University of Hamburg, Germany. In 1938, however, the Nazis prevented her from discussing her thesis and obtaining her degree due to her Jewish origins. Seventy-seven years later, at age 102, she finally had a chance to finish what she had begun. It was a great success! The principal said, “Rapoport is a brilliant student. Her knowledge of the latest developments in medicine is amazing ”. In 2023, Virgo, I predict something similar for you too. You will be able to seize opportunities that were previously denied to you. Some good intentions that you had put off will become achievable.

