Home News Robbery of parish priests and the elderly, a fifty-year-old arrested
News

Robbery of parish priests and the elderly, a fifty-year-old arrested

by admin
Robbery of parish priests and the elderly, a fifty-year-old arrested

Three robberies in one day in different locations in the province of Treviso. It is the singular record achieved by a fifty-year-old, multiple offenderin whose viewfinder, one day last November, three elderly people ended up: an 81-year-old woman at home, an elderly parish priest in a rectory and an 80-year-old man yanked on the street.

The carabinieri of the company of Conegliano have arrested the person responsible in the past few hours, notifying him of a precautionary measure in prison.

To frame him the images of some cameras of video surveillance scattered in the area where he had scored the shots and the testimonies of the victims themselves. Further details in a press conference set for 11 at the provincial command of the carabinieri.

See also  Lumberjack overwhelmed by a plant: transported to hospital with serious leg injuries

You may also like

Weather forecast: beginning of the year without winter,...

Follow the general secretary to study the report...

The help of citizens and a new management...

Yantai responds to the new challenge of the...

Cars and motorcycles, applications for the new incentives...

Rob Brezsny Leo Horoscope December 29, 2022 /...

Analysis of the wave of escape-style resignations in...

The oncologist Manazza, of the ASL/To4, nominated in...

The “post-epidemic recovery” market is starting. Funds are...

(Almost) free bus: the revolution starts from Bari....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy