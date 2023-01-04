Three robberies in one day in different locations in the province of Treviso. It is the singular record achieved by a fifty-year-old, multiple offenderin whose viewfinder, one day last November, three elderly people ended up: an 81-year-old woman at home, an elderly parish priest in a rectory and an 80-year-old man yanked on the street.

The carabinieri of the company of Conegliano have arrested the person responsible in the past few hours, notifying him of a precautionary measure in prison.

To frame him the images of some cameras of video surveillance scattered in the area where he had scored the shots and the testimonies of the victims themselves. Further details in a press conference set for 11 at the provincial command of the carabinieri.