Robert De Niro’s grandson dies

The young man named Leandro passed away this weekend at the age of 19. It was his mother, the actress Drena De Niro, who was in charge of giving the sad news through her Instagram account last night.

In an emotional post, the 51-year-old woman said goodbye to her only heir and expressed the immense pain she feels at this moment. “My beautiful, sweet angel. I have loved you, from the first moment I felt you in my belly, beyond what words can express or describe.

“You have been my joy, my heart and everything that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now. I would like to be with you. I don’t know how to live without you, but I will try to move on and spread the love and light that you made me feel so much by becoming your mom. You were so deeply loved and cherished…I wish love could have saved you,” she continued.

“I’m so sorry, my baby,” Drena ended her post, who did not share details or explain the reason for the young man’s death. In the message, the actor’s daughter tagged the father of her son, the artist Carlos Mare. “Rest in Peace and eternal paradise for you my dear child”

Although the teenager’s father did not comment on his own Instagram account (although he posted a completely black image as a sign of mourning and pain), he did leave a message on Drena’s account. “My dear Drena… words are not enough to express the joy he gave us and the loss we suffer today with our families and friends. He now he is a son of God. On this full moon, his spirit illuminates what could not be seen in the dark. You can’t spell love without Leo,” the man stated.

Leandro, an aspiring actor and director, followed in the professional footsteps of his mother and grandfather. In his short 19 years, he had landed small roles in movies like A Star Is Born and Cabaret Maxime, both released in 2018, and The Collection.

