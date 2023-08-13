Home » Roberto González Vaesken does not rule out running again
News

Roberto González Vaesken does not rule out running again

by admin
Roberto González Vaesken does not rule out running again

The governor of Alto Paraná, Roberto González Vaesken.

The outgoing governor of Alto Paraná, Roberto González Vaesken, who resumed his position as rector of the Universidad Privada del Este since yesterday, does not rule out the possibility of running for an elective position in the future, according to what he said. “Starting this Friday the 11th, at 5:30 p.m., in a protocol ceremony, I will resume my duties as rector of the university that we have been managing with my family. Logically, as a passionate politician, I could run for office again; but, we are going to see that later, since, for now, from Friday I am going to dedicate myself to what I did before being governor, ”he explained.

The departmental executive, who will hand over the command next Tuesday, August 15, to César “Landy” Torres, of the same political persuasion, celebrated the fact that the institution will continue under the administration of the Colorado Party. “We are going to deliver all the documentation and the command to Landy and I am pleased that the Alto Paraná Governorate is administered by another colorado. We are going to collaborate in everything we can from wherever we are, ”he remarked.

He reiterated that, as a politician, he will always be in this sphere and will analyze, in due course, he said, whether or not to appear in an electoral bid. “I will always be active in politics and we will see how the circumstances present themselves. I declined my candidacy for the Senate, as everyone knows, due to a health issue. I had a very strong anemia and the health professionals recommended that I step aside, I listened to them. However, as a politician, at any moment we will appear again in the partisan and political arena, ”he stressed.

You may also like

How the tension is heightened by the possible...

Schrottankauf Gelsenkirchen guarantees fair prices and professional disposal...

Police Seize Thousands of Smuggled Crocodile Skins in...

KILLER LOADS « cde News

Gustavo Petro’s message after the murder of police...

Schulze does not question development aid for the...

EQS-Adhoc: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: TTL adjusts forecast...

Salamandra presents video clip of “Parecen Amores”

Rey vallenato Miguel López was hospitalized in a...

write a title for this article The high...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy