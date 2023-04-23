Robo Advisor: Comparison and Test (04/2023)

There is no blanket answer to this question. It all comes down to which robo-advisor suits you best. Which criteria do you have to meet? If you want to determine your investment strategy yourself and change it at any time, Swissquote would be the right provider. If you would like to take care of as little as possible and be informed in a way that is easy to understand, Selma would be an option.

The important thing is that the cost-return ratio is right. Because a good robo advisor is useless if you don’t get much of the return at the end. Therefore, pay attention not only to the performance data that we have listed above for comparison, but also to the annual costs.