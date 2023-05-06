Home » Rodolfo Hernández will be treated for a colon tumor
Rodolfo Hernández will be treated for a colon tumor

by admin
After being hospitalized for several days, the engineer Rodolfo Hernández, the International Hospital of Colombia, reports that from the tests carried out on the former presidential candidate, the presence of a right colon tumor was evidenced, which will require multidisciplinary treatment.

According to the medical report, the former mayor of Bucaramanga is in good general health conditions, under the supervision of the specialized medical team, which will carry out the necessary complementary tests.

It is important to mention that the former presidential candidate, who was on a trip to France, was hospitalized in Piedecuesta, Santander, last Wednesday after undergoing some medical check-ups for presenting some health problems.

Faced with this situation, Hospital Internacional indicated on May 3 that “Rodolfo Hernández is in our institution undergoing a medical check-up. His health is good and he is under permanent supervision by our specialized medical team.”

According to El Tiempo, relatives of the engineer told the outlet that “He is like a Tarzan, as he says.”

The International Hospital of Colombia will be reporting and through press releases the evolution of the former mayor of Bucaramanga.

“We thank everyone for respecting their privacy and avoiding malicious information. Updates on their health status will be made at the appropriate times and with their prior authorization through official communications,” says the medical center.

