A 57-year-old man, Claudio Campiti, fired during a condominium meeting in a bar in the Roman district of Fidene and killed three women. There are also three seriously injured. The Nue 112 operations room immediately sent the police and 118 with four ambulances to the scene. Campiti was stopped by the carabinieri while waiting for the deputy prosecutor Giovanni Musaro examine the case and request validation of the arrest.

The killer had been denied a firearms license

In the past, the killer had applied for a firearms license but was denied. The no had arrived thanks to the information provided by the carabinieri of the place where he lived, in the province of Rieti, who had reported on the ongoing disputes with the Consortium.

Testimony: “He opened the door and started shooting”

One of the people present at the meeting described a Republic those terrible moments: “It was the end-of-year meeting of the condominium. At a certain moment this man, one of the condominiums named Claudio Campiti, entered, loaded his gun and started shooting”.

Shooting Fidene, the testimony: “He opened the door and started shooting” news/uomo_armato_al_bar_spara_morti_feriti_roma-378507278/&generation=pageload&responsive=true&gd-facet-webview=false&pm=true&pl_listen=true&el=player_ex_378534185&mode=embed&bcplayer=true”>

The motive: a dispute for condominium reasons

The motive that made Campiti open fire would be a trivial condominium dispute. Then flowed into blood. After the meeting began, an argument suddenly broke out between the man, now in custody, and three women. There wasn’t even time to understand what was happening before Campiti took out a pistol and fired.

The man had already threatened the condominiums

“The man was known by all, he was a consortium member and in the past he had made verbal threats to all of us”. A consortium member present at the meeting says so. “He fired at the board of directors of the consortium – added the witness -. The weapon jammed at a certain point and was blocked by some consortium members who also unlocked the door. I saved myself because I put myself under the table and I managed to crawl out of the room,” says the woman still in shock. Another witness recounts: “He entered the room, he closed the door and yelled I’ll kill you all and started shooting.”

The weapon taken from the range

The weapon used to kill the three women at the condominium meeting was reportedly removed from the shooting range this morning. The killer, after using it, would not have returned it.

In Campiti’s Facebook profile, symbols linked to Nazi-fascism

A medal with a fasces and the fascist motto ‘Many enemies much honour’, ‘toy soldiers’ in the likenesses of Hitler and Mussolini, along with dozens of photos from what appear to be Sunday trips to Rome, Villa Adriana in Tivoli among others .

The shooting in Fidene’s “Il posto posto” bar

The tragedy took place in a room next to the “Il posto posto” bar located in via Monte Giberto 21 in Fidene. Probably rented for a condominium meeting. The first calls to the police arrived at 9.33 and reported that a man had opened fire.

There are three seriously injured hospitalized in red code

There are three seriously injured in the shooting and hospitalized in red code. One of them, a woman, arrived at Sant’Andrea in very serious general conditions. Diagnostic investigations were promptly carried out for the purpose of a complete clinical evaluation and subsequently an indication for surgical treatment was made. The operation ended at 13.45 and the patient was transferred to intensive care with a reserved prognosis.

Some present affected by illness

Many witnessed the incident without being able to intervene. Some of them have complained of illness. Many reports reached 112, especially from those who saw the shooting with their own eyes.