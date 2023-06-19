Ronal Umaña says that Ambassador William Duncan is lying when he says that the country is changing

The opponent of the Government of President Nayib Bukele, Ronal Umaña, says that the United States ambassador in El Salvador, William Duncan, is lying when he says that the country is changing.

“What he (Duncan) says is not true, it is just diplomacy,” said the opponent in a radio outlet.

Recently, the US ambassador assured that until now he has not met a person who is not happy with the security in El Salvador, even among those who have reservations or are critical of the government.

“I stand by what I said. I traveled a lot in El Salvador before, I talk to farmers in the fields, I have yet to meet anyone who is not happy with the current state of public safety in the country, even with those people who have reservations about the way it is handled. is doing, they recognize that this has changed,” said the ambassador.

The US diplomat shared his vision of what is happening in El Salvador in an Inter-American Dialogue forum on “United States and Central America: diplomacy and cooperation.”

The ambassador disagrees with the assertion that the gangs were already in decline when President Nayib Bukele took office in June 2019.

“That would not be the perception of the average Salvadoran people and I think we have to recognize that part of his amazing popularity,” he said.

